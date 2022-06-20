Update on OpenType MATH fonts

I mentioned in a previous post that Igalia organized the Web Engines Hackfest 2022 last week. As usual, fonts were one of the topic discussed. Dominik Röttsches presented COLRv1 color vector fonts in Chrome and OSS (transcript) and we also settled a breakout session on Tuesday morning. Because one issue raised was the availability of OpenType MATH fonts on operating systems, I believe it’s worth giving an update on the latest status…

There are only a few fonts with an OpenType MATH table. Such fonts can be used for math layout e.g. modern TeX engines to render LaTeX, Microsoft Office to render OMML or Web engines to render MathML. Three of such fonts are interesting to consider, so I’m providing a quick overview together with screenshots generated by XeTeX from the LaTeX formula $${\sqrt{\sum_{n=1}^\infty {\frac{10}{n^4}}}} = {\int_0^\infty \frac{2x dx}{e^x-1}} = \frac{\pi^2}{3} \in {\mathbb R}$$ :

Recently, Igalia has been in touch with Myles C. Maxfield who has helped with internal discussion at Apple regarding inclusion of STIX Two Math in the list of fonts on macOS. Last week he came back to us announcing it’s now the case on all the betas of macOS 13 Ventura 🎉 ! I just tested it this morning and indeed STIX Two Math is now showing up as expected in the Font Book. Here is the rendering of the last slide of my hackfest presentation in Safari 16.0:

Obviously, this is a good news for Chromium and Firefox too. For the former, we are preparing our MathML intent-to-ship and having decent rendering on macOS by default is important. As for the latter, we could in the future finally get rid of hardcoded tables to support the deprecated STIXGeneral set.

Another interesting platform to consider for Chromium is Android. Last week, there has been new activity on the Noto fonts bug and answers seem more encouraging now… So let’s hope we can get a proper math font on Android soon!

Finally, I’m not exactly sure about the situation on Linux and it may be different for the various distributions. STIX and Latin Modern should generally be available as system packages that can be easily installed. It would be nicer if they were pre-installed by default though…