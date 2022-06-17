Short blog post from Madrid's hotel room

This week, I finally went back to A Coruña for the Web Engines Hackfest and internal company meetings. These were my first on-site events since the COVID-19 pandemic. After two years of non-super-exciting virtual conferences I was so glad to finally be able to meet with colleagues and other people from the Web.

Igalia has grown considerably and I finally get to know many new hires in person. Obviously, some people were still not able to travel despite the effort we put to settle strong sanitary measures. Nevertheless, our infrastructure has also improved a lot and we were able to provide remote communication during these events, in order to give people a chance to attend and participate !

Work on the Madrid–Galicia high-speed rail line finally completed last December, meaning one can now travel with fast trains between Paris - Barcelona - Madrid - A Coruña. This takes about one day and a half though and, because I’m voting for the Legislative elections in France, I had to shorten a bit my stay and miss nice social activities 😥… That’s a pity, but I’m looking forward to participating more next time!

Finally on the technical side, my main contribution was to present our upcoming plan to ship MathML in Chromium. The summary is that we are happy with this first implementation and will send the intent-to-ship next week. There are minor issues to address, but the consensus from the conversations we had with other attendees (including folks from Google and Mozilla) is that they should not be a blocker and can be refined depending on the feedback from API owners. So let’s do it and see what happens…

There is definitely a lot more to write and nice pictures to share, but it’s starting to be late here and I have a train back to Paris tomorrow. 😉