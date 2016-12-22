¡Igalia is hiring!

If you read this blog, you probably know that I joined Igalia early this year, where I have been involved in projects related to free software and web engines. You may however not be aware that Igalia has a flat & cooperative structure where all decisions (projects, events, recruitments, company agreements etc) are voted by members of an assembly. In my opinion such an organization allows to take better decisions and to avoid frustrations, compared to more traditional hierarchical organizations.

After several months as a staff, I finally applied to become an assembly member and my application was approved in November! Hence I attended my first assembly last week where I got access to all the internal information and was also able to vote… In particular, we approved the opening of two new job positions. If you are interested in state-of-the-art free software projects and if you are willing to join a company with great human values, you should definitely consider applying!